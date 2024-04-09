Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,446 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

