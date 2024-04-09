Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,035 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

TRIP stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

