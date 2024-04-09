Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $410.75 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.65. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

