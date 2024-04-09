Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,899,000 after purchasing an additional 126,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,698,000 after buying an additional 1,199,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,994,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,075,000 after acquiring an additional 319,971 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear by 97.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,026 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MXL

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.