Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $181,000 in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICHR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 207.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Report on Ichor

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.