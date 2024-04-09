Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $210,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 390,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,823 shares of company stock worth $44,960,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.45.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

