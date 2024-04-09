Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after buying an additional 677,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $386.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $252.04 and a one year high of $403.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.59 and a 200 day moving average of $338.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

