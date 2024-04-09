Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $9,012,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,685 shares of company stock worth $165,108. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

