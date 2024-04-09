Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,234 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,234 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

