Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 192 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.44.

Shares of BA opened at $181.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.93 and a 200-day moving average of $208.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

