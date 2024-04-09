Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

