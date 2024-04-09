Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $244.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.64 and a 200 day moving average of $230.01. The company has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

