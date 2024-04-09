Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $434.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.46 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

