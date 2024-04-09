Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.88.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $519.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.21 and its 200-day moving average is $387.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.13 and a 12 month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,495,417 shares of company stock worth $704,932,669. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

