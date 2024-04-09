Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Lowered by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 5.5% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,495,417 shares of company stock worth $704,932,669. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $519.25 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.