Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Trimmed by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,495,417 shares of company stock worth $704,932,669. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of META opened at $519.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

