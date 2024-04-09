Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.73

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Microlise Group Stock Performance
LON SAAS opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £190.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16,700.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.92. Microlise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88.04 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.15).
About Microlise Group
