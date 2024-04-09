Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.73

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Microlise Group Stock Performance

LON SAAS opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £190.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16,700.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.92. Microlise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88.04 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.15).

About Microlise Group

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

