Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 4.4 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,835 shares of company stock worth $878,441 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

