Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 571,170 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,609,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 571,170 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $367,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.27 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.