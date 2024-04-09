Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MIR stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 162.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.