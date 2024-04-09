Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.11.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.
