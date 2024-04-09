Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIRM

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.