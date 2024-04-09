Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.10

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.24. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 288 shares changing hands.
Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.
