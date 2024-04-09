Mizuho Begins Coverage on Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.79% from the company’s previous close.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.06. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $61,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,266.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $61,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,266.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 3,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $66,737.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,830.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 594,907 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,831 in the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.