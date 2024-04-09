Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Moderna by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares in the company, valued at $229,236,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

