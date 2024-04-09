Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Buys 70 Shares of Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy purchased 70 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($192.25).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Peter Duffy sold 14,327 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78), for a total value of £31,519.40 ($39,892.92).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Duffy purchased 62 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($188.33).

On Tuesday, February 6th, Peter Duffy bought 61 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($191.47).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 222.20 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 255.25. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,709.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 214 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.66).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MONY. Barclays reduced their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.86) to GBX 295 ($3.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.73) in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

