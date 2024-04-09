Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.19 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 99.43 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.43 million, a P/E ratio of 922.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 11.57. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 83.07 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.39).

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

In related news, insider Arthur Copple bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($62,017.47). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.