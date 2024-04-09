Morgan Stanley Upgrades LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) to “Overweight”

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $315.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $254.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.36.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $261.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $274.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.40.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $117,183,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in LPL Financial by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 613,792 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LPL Financial by 1,732.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

