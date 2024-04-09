Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $946,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5,297.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.08. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

