Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

