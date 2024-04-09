Moseley Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

