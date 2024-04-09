Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after buying an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,917,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,964,000 after acquiring an additional 167,990 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

