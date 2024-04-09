Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $240,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

