Moseley Investment Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $206.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.