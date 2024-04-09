Moseley Investment Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Twilio by 328.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

