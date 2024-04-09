Moseley Investment Management Inc. Invests $228,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $360,000.

Shares of XYLD opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $41.54.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

