Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,811 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

