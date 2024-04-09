Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,711 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

