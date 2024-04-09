Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $113.78.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.