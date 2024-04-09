Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes $243,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cloudflare by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 972,985 shares of company stock worth $93,393,755. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

