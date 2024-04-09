Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

COOP has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $41.35 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at $26,131,334.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,500 over the last three months. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

