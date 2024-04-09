Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,642 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

