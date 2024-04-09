Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.73.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $95.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $98.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,468,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,685,736.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,468,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,685,736.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 366,477 shares of company stock worth $28,552,682. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

