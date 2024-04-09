National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$182.29.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$177.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$174.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$163.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

