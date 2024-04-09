National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The company had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%.
Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$22.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.88. Northland Power has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$34.85.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
