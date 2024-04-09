National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $88.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,750,000 after purchasing an additional 585,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after purchasing an additional 553,163 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

