Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price suggests a potential upside of 32.23% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -182.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

