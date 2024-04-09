Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 291.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 13.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,209.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,415.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 62.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 134.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

