Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MODN. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,185.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Model N by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,710,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,002,000 after buying an additional 65,859 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Model N by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

