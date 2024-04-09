Neogen Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neogen in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $14.38 on Monday. Neogen has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth $29,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Neogen by 416.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

