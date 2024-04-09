New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NGD. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.64.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.54. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

